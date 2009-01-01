Home | World | Africa | No water for Gweru beyond 8 months
No water for Gweru beyond 8 months



The city's main water source is left with supplies that would not last residents beyond October if people do not revise their usage habits and if no rains are received during the period, it has been learnt.

Speaking at an engagement meeting on Wednesday, Gweru City Council director of engineering, Robson Manase said $90 million was needed for the refurbishment of the city's water systems.

"Our dams are not big enough. Gwenhoro Dam has water that can only supply water to our residents for the coming eight months. More water sources have to be established and new pumps have to be installed to replace the ancient ones," said Manase.

Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association (GRAA), in partnership with Community Solutions Zimbabwe (CSZ) said they were encouraging people to use water sparingly.

GRRA president Seliphiwe Cornelia said it was critical for residents to adopt water-saving routines.

"As residents, we have come up with ideas we think will help council to save our limited water resources. We can live with less water but not without water hence our call for all residents to do better," said Cornelia.

He said the residents' rights organisation acknowledged the challenge at hand and was working on a position paper for submission to council.

"We are now working on a paper containing all ideas that have been raised in this meeting for submission to council," he said.

