WATCH: Arthur Mutambara talks tough about sanctions and Mnangagwa dialogue

United States President Donald Trump has extended sanctions against Zimbabwe by a year, and has also joined in the call, for Zimbabwe to engage in a national dialogue to resolve the country's economic and political crisis. CNBC Africa spoke to Former Zimbabwe Deputy Prime Minister Professor Arthur Mutambara to share his thoughts about sanctions, national dialogue, corruption and reveal his future plans. Video Produced by CNBC Africa's Daniel Sango

[embedded content]

