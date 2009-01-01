Ruya Dam in Chiweshe is lying idle
Most of our people want to hold onto dying cows were hope is now against hope, sell those beyond redemption. Since last farming season rains were everywhere and throughout, those with reserves must not hurry to the market without putting aside for the 'rainy days'.
Whilst drought tentacles are visible almost everywhere, Mashonaland Central and parts of the midlands seem to have been spared, every view in these areas is a picture poster. Lush green fields and mesmerising countryside picture square can never escape being noticed.
Chinehasha, Mashiri and Chidewu villages in Chiweshe have a thriving tobacco crop with farmers very hopeful of good returns. Ruya Dam at Chinehasha is a serene eye-catching spectacle, filled to the brim with fresh waters. The village heads, area MP and relevant arms of government must endeavour to start irrigation projects at Chinehasha Village.
There is plenty water at this dam, youths from this area could start something productive to both residents and country.
Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha.
