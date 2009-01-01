Home | World | Africa | Chamisa threatens to withdraw from MDC Alliance rally

The MDC Alliance 'Thank You' rally held this Saturday (yesterday) in Mutare exposed the escalating political rift within the opposition party with supporters believed to be behind Chamisa booing the party's Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora and provincial chairman David Chimhini as the divisions threaten to tear the party apart.

The MDC Alliance leader Chamisa fearing yet another split ahead of the congress scheduled for May, threatened to withdraw from the rally if his supporters continued to exhibit the unruly behaviour.

"If you continue doing that I will withdraw from the rally. Let us not use the congress to fight for positions," he said.

Mwonzora who outwitted his rival for the position of secretary general during their last contest is likely to renew the battle as Chamisa's main contender with the former seeking to emerge victorious for the second time.

"I want the MDC party to be toll lent, democratic and disciplined. I want you to choose leaders of your own choice," said Mwonzora.

The flaring of tempers characterised the order of the day as the party's Manicaland provincial chairperson Chimhini had difficulties in addressing the rally before intervention by the organising secretary Amos Chibaya.

The MDC Alliance leaders, however, are denying that jostling for positions is the cause of faulty lines within the party.

The announcement of the MDC Alliance congress dates two weeks ago and the declaration of interest to contest for the position of presidency by Mwonzora heightened the divisions within the opposition movement ahead of the party's congress that is likely to see Mwonzora being the main challenger to the party's leader Advocate Chamisa.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...