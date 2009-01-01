Home | World | Africa | Dynamos win Charity Challenge Cup

Dynaomsa 2 - 0 Caps UnitedTwo first half goals steered Dynamos to a 2-nil victory over Caps United in a Charity Challenge Cup encounter at the giant National Sports Stadium this afternoon.Fielding a virtually new squad, the Glamour Boys got off to a positive start with Edward Sadomba heading on target in the 6th minute.

Exciting Congolese forward Mangala Ngandu then came close after breaking loose only to be closed down by Prosper Chigumba in goals for Caps United.

DeMbare then doubled the lead in the 34th minute when Ngandu beat Caps United's offside trap before rounding off Makepekepe's keeper and finishing from a tight angle.

The contest would go to halftime with the Glamour Boys leading 2-nil.

In the second half, Dynamos slowed down the tempo with the Green Machine struggling to penetrate.

The Green Machine, however, had a chance late on but failed to find a finisher from inside the box in a contest which ended in victory for Dynamos.

The Glamour Boys were handed with their silverware with captain Sadomba leading celebrations which Dynamos fans hope will become the norm when action proper begins on the 30th of March.

