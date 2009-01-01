Home | World | Africa | Chamisa gets Congress endorsement boost

MDC President Nelson Chamisa has secured another major boost on his congress campaign for election as party President after another high ranking official Jacob Mafume threw his weight behind the candidature of the 41-year-old leader.

Speculation is that Chamisa might face a challenge from Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora who has said he is still consulting on which position to contest at the Congress.

Speaking during an interview with Larry Kwirirai on ZiFM Mafume said, "I am backing Nelson Chamisa for the position of President of MDC."

Mafume also ruled out the position of a split in the MDC but said if anyone wants to leave the party if they are aggrieved and lose during the congress, no one will be forced to remain.

"We will not force anyone to remain in the MDC if they lose and want to leave. Congress is not just about elections. It is about policy and dialogue among other issues."

Contrary to what Mwonzora said last week, Mafume said not all positions may be contested at Congress.

"There is a possibility that not all 16 positions will be up for grabs as a penultimate national council will decide on that and it will be crystalised at Congress."

On the name of the Party, he said, "It is not called the MDC Alliance. It is called MDC (Movement for Democratic Change). The Alliance was for the election."

