PHOTOS: Cyril Ramaphosa lands in Harare
- 1 hour ago
He was met at the airport by Mnangagwa who is hosting a lavish banquet in his honour at the State House.
Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the international relations and cooperation minister Lindiwe Sisulu, defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, trade and industry minister Rob Davies, home affairs minister Siyabonga Cwele, and transport minister Blade Nzimande.
