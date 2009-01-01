Home | World | Africa | PHOTOS: Cyril Ramaphosa lands in Harare
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa has landed in Harare ahead of the Zimbabwe-South Africa Bi-National Commission set for Tuesday.

He was met at the airport by Mnangagwa who is hosting a lavish banquet in his honour at the State House.

Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the international relations and cooperation minister Lindiwe Sisulu, defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, trade and industry minister Rob Davies, home affairs minister Siyabonga Cwele, and transport minister Blade Nzimande.

