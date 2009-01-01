Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Patson Dzamara speaks on Itai Dzamara
WATCH: Patson Dzamara speaks on Itai Dzamara



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  2 hours 23 minutes ago
Activist Patson Dzamara says the Dzamara family is not in a position to put closure on the missing journalist-cum-activist Itai Dzamara until they see him alive or see his body.

In an exclusive interview with Daily News, Dzamara said if Zimbabwe was a normal country investigation into statements by Chegutu West MP Dexter Nduna that he has killed people would have been investigated.

Dzamara insists that his brother was abducted by the military intelligence at the behest of ZANU PF.

Exiled Professor Jonathan Moyo said Itai Dzamara was abducted by the Military Intelligence under Brigadier General Mike Sango who is now Ambassador to Russia.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
