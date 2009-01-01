WATCH: Patson Dzamara speaks on Itai Dzamara
In an exclusive interview with Daily News, Dzamara said if Zimbabwe was a normal country investigation into statements by Chegutu West MP Dexter Nduna that he has killed people would have been investigated.
Dzamara insists that his brother was abducted by the military intelligence at the behest of ZANU PF.Exiled Professor Jonathan Moyo said Itai Dzamara was abducted by the Military Intelligence under Brigadier General Mike Sango who is now Ambassador to Russia.
