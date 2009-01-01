ZEC Boss blasts Trevor Ncube's newspaper
Moyo described the article as a product of gutter journalism.
"The statement ascribed to my person as having been spoken during the ZESN workshop are untrue. I never at any stage of my presentation make such ridiculous claims. Talk of gutter journalism this is one example." Moyo fumed. "The Standard Newspaper should be ashamed of having such reporters on the newsroom."
The said article alleges that Moyo said, "In as much as Zec adopted two transmission routes, the collation itself was overwhelmed by the number of candidates in the tripartite election. There was an overwhelming amount of contesting candidates in some urban constituencies, for instance, in Pumula constituency, there were 21 MP contestants, 17 councillor contestants in one ward and 23 presidential contestants."The overwhelming pressure that the commission met, clearly there was lots of pressure, there was pressure in terms of the compilation process of the results.
"There were some politicians who ran a racket and syndicate of what they called the V11 forms, that put lots of pressure on the public, put lots of pressure on us."
