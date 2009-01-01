Home | World | Africa | Mwonzora issued with a warrant of arrest
Mwonzora issued with a warrant of arrest



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  5 hours 14 minutes ago
MDC secretary general, Douglas Mwonzora has been issued with a warrant of arrest after he failed to turn up for trial in  a case in which he is facing charges of negligent driving.

Mwonzora is also being charged with failure to insure and license a motor vehicle after he was involved in an accident.

His trial was expected to start last Thursday but he failed to turn up in court resulting in him being issued with an arrest warrant.

Mwonozra is currently on free bail.

Prosecuting, Isheunesu Mhiti alleged that on May 27 last year, Mwonzora was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser along Tynwald Road in Harare.

"The vehicle was neither insured nor licensed, contrary to the provisions of the Road Traffic Act," said the prosecutor.

Court heard that when Mwonzora approached the intersection of Kirkman Drive and Tynwald Road, he reversed and bumped into another Toyota Land Cruiser which was behind him and was being driven by Onismo Muzhingi.

It is alleged no one was injured and both vehicles sustained minor damages.

The State also alleges that Mwonzora was negligent after he failed to keep his vehicle under proper control.

Magistrate Richard Ramaboa is presiding over the case.

