2% tax to rake in $600 million
- 5 hours 20 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
This was said by Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube in the government progress report on economic reforms submitted to the IMF.As part of the widening of revenue base, in October 2018, government introduced a 2 percent tax per USD value transacted, replacing a previous tax of 5 cents per transaction.
Already, US$52.5 million was raised in November and US$103.8 million in December 2018, giving a total of US$166.2 million for 2018.
In January this year, the Electronic Transactions Tax raised US$98.5 million and it is anticipated that US$600 million will be raised during 2019.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles