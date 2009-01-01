BREAKING: Opposition party President arrested
- 37 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
In a statement on Tuesday Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said, "Police have charged Tinashe Jonas, an opposition political party leader with underming authority of or insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa for allegedly slurring the ZANU PF party leader during a televised broadcast programme broadcast on a South African news channel."
Tinashe Jonas was recently all over media after he threatened to walk to Munhumutapa building and conduct a citizen arrest President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi over crimes against humanity.
More to follow…
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles