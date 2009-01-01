Home | World | Africa | BREAKING: Opposition party President arrested
Chivayo's court relief, as ZPC boss exonerates him
Married 'cheat' detained for contempt of court

BREAKING: Opposition party President arrested



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 37 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Police in Harare have arrested the President of Ideal Zimbabwe Tinashe Jonas for undermining President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a statement on Tuesday Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said, "Police have charged Tinashe Jonas, an opposition political party leader with underming authority of or insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa for allegedly slurring the ZANU PF party leader during a televised broadcast programme broadcast on a South African news channel."

Tinashe Jonas was recently all over media after he threatened to walk to Munhumutapa building and conduct a citizen arrest President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi over crimes against humanity.

More to follow…

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 105