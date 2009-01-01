Mnangagwa mourns Judith Makwanya
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
In a statement, Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet- Presidential Communications, George Charamba said the President expressed his deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Makwanya family following the death of Judith.
Judith Makwanya
He described Judith as a seasoned and committed journalist who leaves behind a hard-to-fill gap in the broadcast sub-sector of the media industry.
"Many will remember her strident and passionate reports inspired by a deep love for her profession, country and her people," said President Mnangagwa.
President Mnangagwa said it was this love and principled stance in defence of the National Interest which earned her the wrath of the West by way of punitive sanctions imposed on her.
The President said as the nation mourns the sad and untimely departure of Judith, everyone is challenged to harness his/her communication skills in defence of the nation and its interests.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles