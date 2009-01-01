Home | World | Africa | Ramaphosa jets off, back to SA

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and co-chair to the 3rd Zimbabwe-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) was seen off at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by host chairperson President Emmerson Mnangagwa and high ranking officials from both countries.

The two presidents today jointly pledged to cement bilateral ties and increase trade between the two sister nations.

Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi several cabinet ministers and dignitaries from Zimbabwe and South Africa were present to bid farewell to President Ramaphosa.

Amongst the key issues to emerge from the BNC is the immediate unconditional removal of the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West, South Africa's commitment to stand by Zimbabwe and support the country in various areas of need and the implementation of all signed agreements.

