'Dead man haunting me'

A HARARE man claims that a dead man is haunting him in his dreams.

Gilbert Mavhimira claims that his friend's late father appears in his dreams imploring him to look for his friend who left home years back.

"I have been experiencing sleepless nights for years now. My friend's father appears in my dreams advising me to look for my missing friend whom I last saw in 2012.

"His name is Shadreck Garai from Muzarabani. My father took him in when his parents died and we practically became brothers. It was on April 18, 2012 when he went missing.

"He was on duty looking after cattle and I had gone out. When I returned he was nowhere to be found nor his belongings. We looked around for him but could not find him," he said.

Mavhimira added:

"After sometime he called and said he had gone to Mutoko in search for greener pastures but was struggling. When I tried calling back someone else answered saying he had borrowed the phone. From that time to today I haven't heard from him.

"I have sought for divine intervention from madzibaba but they keep telling me that we shall find him but ndaneta ndavakutya kurara every time I sleep I dream of his father."

***Anyone who knows Shadreck Garai or his family members can contact Mavhira on 0771 412 690 or 0777 415 680.

