Home | World | Africa | 'Zimbabwe sanctions must go,' says Ramaphosa
'Dead man haunting me'
Trevor Ncube's newspaper reported

'Zimbabwe sanctions must go,' says Ramaphosa



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that his country will support Zimbabwe's economic growth and reform efforts and the illegal sanctions imposed on the country by West should be lifted to allow unhindered recovery.

Giving his remarks during the official opening of the third session of the Zimbabwe-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Harare, President Ramaphosa said his Government demanded more than just piecemeal lifting of sanctions.

He said the reform efforts being undertaken by President Mnangagwa's administration were commendable and deserved the support of everyone.

More to follow...

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 101