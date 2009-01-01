WATCH: Mnangagwa says 'Even the Lord upstairs had Satan'
Mnangagwa was speaking at the conclusion of a visit by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was in Harare for the South Africa-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission.
"We will not be swayed by negative forces. Even the Lord upstairs was not able to keep his house in order, he had Satan. So, these things happen, but he still remains there as the Creator," Mnangagwa said.
