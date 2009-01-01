Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Mnangagwa says 'Even the Lord upstairs had Satan'
President Emmerson Mnangagwa equated himself to God on Tuesday, while denouncing his opposition rivals as the equivalent of Satan.

Mnangagwa was speaking at the conclusion of a visit by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was in Harare for the South Africa-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission.

The Zanu PF leader, vowing not to "commit the mistakes of those who have gone ahead of us" and emphasising the need to catch up with other developing countries, made a point to acknowledge domestic opposition to his political programme.

"We will not be swayed by negative forces. Even the Lord upstairs was not able to keep his house in order, he had Satan. So, these things happen, but he still remains there as the Creator," Mnangagwa said.

[embedded content]

