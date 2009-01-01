Kwejani band is back!
Fronted by Sizwangendaba Ncube, the Jambezi-based band had starved its fans who had been questioning if the group was still in existence.
Ncube, together with bassist Moses Ndlovu and lead guitarist Michael Dube, are the only surviving members of the original Kwejani that was founded by the late Christopher Shoko.
"We're back with a seven-track album where we're saying nothing is impossible. I want to assure our fans that we're still here and this album will silence those who thought we were down. Our wish now is for our music to be promoted and played on national radio," said Ncube.
The group has 10 albums with Ndacita Cibotu, Bupenyu and Busukwa being the most common.
