Chamisa told to denounce sanctions

WATCH: Chamisa speaks out on Zimbabwe sanctions



South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has again called for the lifting of sanctions against Zimbabwe. This is after United States extended sanctions by one year saying they will only be lifted, if Harare has implemented certain reforms.

Joining CNBC Africa's Karabo Letlhatlha to speak on the sanctions, legitimacy issue, elective congress and the current economic challenges facing Zimbabwe is MDC Leader Nelson Chamisa.

