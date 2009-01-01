Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug
Viral suppression is the ability to prevent the HIV virus from multiplying in the body and Zimbabwe has a target to ensure that 90 percent of people living with HIV achieve that by 2020.
About 1,3 million people are living with HIV in Zimbabwe and statistics show that 90 percent are on treatment.
In a statement, deputy director HIV/AIDS and STIs in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Dr Tsitsi Apollo said the drug works by reducing the ability of the HIV virus to replicate itself.
