Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 29 minutes ago
A 46-YEAR-OLD woman from Bulawayo allegedly tied up her 11 year old daughter   and poured boiling water on her hands and feet as punishment for failing to cook supper on time.

Sithweleni Ngwenya of Pumula South suburb allegedly lost her temper after finding the minor playing with friends around 7pm instead of cooking.

Ngwenya told Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube that she did not know what happened to her daughter, she was surprised to hear that her daughter had been taken to hospital.

More to follow...

