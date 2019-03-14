Home | World | Africa | Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight
Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 29 minutes ago
STRONG winds and heavy rains will on Thursday hit parts of the country as Cyclone Idai enters inland Zimbabwe, the Meteorological Service Department (MSD) has said.

In a statement on Thursday morning, MSD said the cyclone that is coming through Mozambique coast, has seen strong winds being experienced in Manicaland province.

"Thus starting this evening, Thursday 14 March 2019 Masvingo, Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Central provinces start experiencing cloudy and windy conditions with isolated thunderstorms. Elsewhere it should be partly cloudy," reads MSD statement.

The department urged members of the public to consistently follower weather updates with regards to the cyclone.

More to follow. . .

