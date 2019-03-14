Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight
STRONG winds and heavy rains will on Thursday hit parts of the country as Cyclone Idai enters inland Zimbabwe, the Meteorological Service Department (MSD) has said.
In a statement on Thursday morning, MSD said the cyclone that is coming through Mozambique coast, has seen strong winds being experienced in Manicaland province.
The department urged members of the public to consistently follower weather updates with regards to the cyclone.
More to follow. . .
