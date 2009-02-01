Home | World | Africa | Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

ZBC reporter, Desmond Duri has died.

Duri (40) died in Harare early today after a short illness.

He joined the national broadcaster on the 1st of February 2009 as a reporter based at Pockets Hill studios in Harare and was promoted to the position of Bureau Chief for Masvingo Province on 15 October the same year.

Duri left ZBC on 15 August 2015 before rejoining the corporation on 20 February 2019 as a reporter at Pockets Hill, a position he held until the time of his death.

He was a holder of a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies and a Bachelor of Arts Honours in English and Media Studies with the Zimbabwe Open University and the Great Zimbabwe University in 2006 and 2017 respectively.

He did his secondary education at Mt Selinda High School in Chipinge, where he obtained his general certificate of education ordinary level in 1995.

The late Duri has been described as dedicated, humble and knowledgeable.

Funeral arrangements will be advised in due course.

Meanwhile, scores of people who included relatives, politicians, journalists, government officials and work colleagues converged at Warren Hills Cemetery this morning to send off veteran broadcaster and ZBC Diplomatic Correspondent Judith Makwanya.

Speaking at the burial, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana says Judith Makwanya is a hero judging by her patriotism and dedication to serving the country which even attracted the wrath of the West when sanctions were imposed on her.

"This is our loss, we are together in this…we have no appropriate words to say to the family," he said.

He said although she was still young, Zimbabwe must celebrate her life for her sake.

Other dignitaries who attended the burial include Zanu PF Spokesperson and former Information Minister Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo, former Information Minister Chris Mushohwe, Namibian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ms Balbina Daes Piennar, ZBC CEO Mr Patrick Mavhura and senior ZBC management, legislators Hon Kindness Paradza and Hon Prince Sibanda.

