WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress
- 2 hours 54 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Meet the leader of Devine Kingdom Ministries Pastor Ian Ndlovu who has prophesied that MDC leader Nelson Chamisa is going to emerge as the leader of the party after the Congress scheduled for May 2019.
Pastor Ian Ndlovu of Bulawayo has been in headlines in the past days over his correct prophecies about elections and the developments in the country.
Watch his full documentary below:
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 56 of 56