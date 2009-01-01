Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

Meet the leader of Devine Kingdom Ministries Pastor Ian Ndlovu who has prophesied that MDC leader Nelson Chamisa is going to emerge as the leader of the party after the Congress scheduled for May 2019.

Pastor Ian Ndlovu of Bulawayo has been in headlines in the past days over his correct prophecies about elections and the developments in the country.

Recently Pastor Ndlovu said concerning Nelson Chamisa, "I want to state what God has shown me about a contest to take place towards Mid-year. What God has shown me is that a person with an Australasian name didn't hand over the button stick. I saw the person continue to run; it's not yet a relay."

Watch his full documentary below:

[embedded content]

