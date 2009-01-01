Home | World | Africa | PHOTOS: Victoria Falls bus kills passengers
BREAKING: Rock kills 2 catholic students
“Zanu PF has failed to provide health care, we must” – no, remove Zanu PF

PHOTOS: Victoria Falls bus kills passengers



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 47 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A CAG bus from Victoria Falls to Harare was involved in terrible accident in the Kadoma area on Saturday.

The accident has claimed lives but the police are yet to give update on the fatalities.]

This is a developing story….

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 122