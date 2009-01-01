Home | World | Africa | The only commandment with a promise
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 53 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
The plight of the aged is a national tragedy with most of them now just existing and not 'living'. In some rural communities old widows and widowers are shunned by their own who hardly check on them, let alone give them enough food.

The centuries old feud between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law has not helped matters. The biblical Ruth type of daughters-in-law are now a rare species, that kind who treated every mother like theirs. Indeed there are some good people out there with golden hearts, may they keep doing good.

The underfunded old people's homes are in sorry state and failing to adequately provide for the elders.

Food and clothes are a nightmare and the shelters are 'crying for a coat of paint'. Most widows are now 'back to motherhood', busy looking after orphan grandchildren whose parents succumbed to HIV/Aids.

In Zimbabwe the aged are quite a small percentage of the population, why not look after them so they can pass on in peace and comfort? Those on NSSA pension are getting a paltry eighty RTGS, not enough to buy food and medication for the plethora of maladies that ravage the aged.

RTGS 150, would go a long way in addressing  the plight of this constituency. A visit to rural communities reveals elders in dire straits from accommodation, food and clothes. Honor your parents, the only commandment with a promise.

Lets look after our aged.

Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.

Source - Tondo Murisa.

