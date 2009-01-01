Rural dwellings must be solid structures
Challenges are encountered when building the so called 'mabhedhuru' where a few structures can be mistaken for livestock pens. Most rural houses are very nice and beautiful family structures, a case of urbanising the country side. It is those few 'carmel's backs' that are both a danger to the occupants and an eyesore.
A simple breeze can upturn the house and blow the roof away. The elements can be very harsh and cruel, we need to be prepared. Cyclones and whirlwinds can harm or kill people housed in poor structures. That old granny's hut needs attention, the poor orphans are living in a gaping hut, why?
Even flat roofs that can stand solid and house our people, why not build a simple show house in each ward so people can see and copy? The same with rural business premises, some grinding mills are in hovels and under trees.
Three asbestos sheets and a few bricks is all it takes to beautifully house a grinding mill.
Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.
