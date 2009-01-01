Vaka CEO Message on the 10th Anniversary
Tapiwa Kundoro (MBA) CEO Vaka Building Materials & Hardware
Through our Zimbabwean community's social events and gatherings, the idea of a one stop shop building material supplier came to mind. At every one of these events I went to in the United Kingdom, 99% of the people always brought up issues they were facing with their family and friends back home. The hope of one owning a house back home would die a natural death due to lack of support from family and friends in the area of procuring building materials.
In most cases sub-standard materials were purchased and there was serious loss of trust among family members. Due to this challenges faced by diasporans, Vaka Building Materials and Hardware was birthed. The Kundoro family had experienced its success in the construction industry with my father being a Class 1 builder. With this background, it would ensure a smooth and progressive flow of the idea and aft er thorough market research I started working on it.
The business idea was to open a company that catered for Zimbabweans in the diaspora by supplying all the building materials they needed to build. I must admit, it didn't make much sense to my professor but to many Zimbabweans in the diaspora it made sense. I was keen on this not just ending up on paper.
During that time I had not quit my full time job trying to balance a full time job with a new business became a challenge. We had no social media or online banking facilities to make the business run smoother which led to it being a hit and miss between 2008 and 2013. I would like to thank Zimtile, Willdale and Duraworld who became our first partners that trusted us to carry their brands and drive growth over the past 5 years and many others who came over the years.
As we celebrate 10 years of helping Zimbabweans we now have over 20 companies on book. We have become a trusted household for individuals and companies building in Zimbabwe. As we look forward the next 10 years we are exploring new partners and new ways of working. We are keen to bring on board fi nance companies to work in partnership with to strengthen our position in the market. Our "One stop building partner" model is a developing concept in Zimbabwe that has been successful in many other countries and I am confi dent as many Zimbabweans build, they will use Vaka Building Materials & Hardware as their preferred building materials supplier.
