We need toll-free numbers for essential services
- 7 hours 57 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
All attempts to report the 'power out' situation are thwarted by the need for airtime and where one gets through to the faults number, the its-common-attitude of the duty officer is appalling.
Obviously the caller expects to hear what is being done about the fault and when restoration of power can be expected, both questions are never answered in the majority of cases. NSSA pensioners are mostly poor sickly elderly people to whom airtime purchase is a luxury beyond means.
Faced with queries concerning their pension payouts, these work-veterans must be able to communicate with NSSA without impediments. A toll-free number must be availed for convenience. The City of Harare Water and Works departments are very essential entities to urban water consumers.
Burst water pipes must be attended to urgently without hindrance. Its the common people who in most cases are the first to come across gushing waters. Trees fall across busy roads blocking traffic in the process. People need too-free numbers to reach the relevant people.
As for ZRP, I shall not speak. The need is a public secret.
Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles