Only a fool thinks Zimbabwe sanctions are targeted
ED called on the United States to remove; "illegal, spiteful and completely unjustified sanctions on our country, which continue to violate basic human rights of our people".
There are so many ignorant people who are always saying that sanctions do not directly have an effect on the economy. People need to understand the purpose of the sanctions, which is basically to cripple the economy and drive citizens to rebel against the Government.
These sanctions are a human right abuse because they are targeting innocent citizens rather than the individuals they claim to be directed at. Despite all this, I am, however, glad that the President has been working hard to make sure every Zimbabwean has a better life.
Sanctions or not, we shall prevail.
Just like what the President said; "Zimbabwe is a train on the move. We cannot be derailed, we cannot be stopped. Let us march forward ever, backward never. Victory is certain, our prosperity is inevitable?'
