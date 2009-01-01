Man drowns in bathtub
A 58-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo's Pelandaba suburb reportedly drowned in a bathtub when he woke up in the middle of the night to do laundry, after reading a fake water shedding message on social media.
John Siwela who stayed with his two daughters was doing laundry around 2AM last Thursday while his daughters were sleeping.
More to follow...
