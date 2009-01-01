Home | World | Africa | Man drowns in bathtub
Man drowns in bathtub



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 10 hours 9 minutes ago
A 58-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo's Pelandaba suburb reportedly drowned in a bathtub when he woke up in the middle of the night to do laundry, after reading a fake water shedding message on social media.

John Siwela who stayed with his two daughters was doing laundry around 2AM last Thursday while his daughters were sleeping.

He allegedly saw a fake message purportedly from the Bulawayo City Council that residents would go without water for more than three days. Siwela allegedly fell into the bath tub while he was washing clothes and was discovered the next morning.

More to follow...

