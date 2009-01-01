Death toll in Zimbabwe rises to 98
The Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting services broke down the affected persons as follows:
Total deaths 98
Missing 217Injured 102
Marooned 42
Mourning the victims shadowy Investigative Organisation Pachedu said, "Our hearts go out to those affected and the bereaving families and relatives. At the same time, we appreciate the efforts being made by the military. Earlier, a military truck got stuck in the mud."
