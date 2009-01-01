Home | World | Africa | Death toll in Zimbabwe rises to 98

The number of casualties who have died due to cyclone Idai has risen to 98.

The Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting services broke down the affected persons as follows:

Total deaths 98

Missing 217

Injured 102

Marooned 42

Mourning the victims shadowy Investigative Organisation Pachedu said, "Our hearts go out to those affected and the bereaving families and relatives. At the same time, we appreciate the efforts being made by the military. Earlier, a military truck got stuck in the mud."

