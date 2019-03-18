Home | World | Africa | Herald Editor clashes with America
Herald's Editor-at-Large Caesar Zvayi has confronted the United States of America Embassy in Harare to remove sanctions against the country if they are serious about expressing their condolences amidst the Cyclone Idai damage.

"The damage wrought by sanctions since the turn of the millennium far outstrips what Cyclone Idai did over days. Remove your ruinous sanctions to enable Government to prepare for and respond to such disasters. That said, am sure Government and the victims welcome all well-meant assistance." Zvayi said.

Zvayi's statements came after the US Embassy had issued a statement affirming that they are on the ground working to assisting the victims.

Said the Embassy, "We send sincere condolences to all the people affected by Cyclone Idai. Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones, property, and livelihoods. We are following up with our partners who are on the ground."

Donald Trump recently extended the sanctions against Zimbabwe.

In an exclusive interview with The National, a media house in the United Arab Emirates, in Abu Dhabi, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said US should have removed Zimbabwe sanctions 'yesterday'.

In an exclusive interview in Abu Dhabi, President Emmerson Mnangagwa says US should have removed Zimbabwe sanctions 'yesterday' pic.twitter.com/dWp50EL6Cn

— The National (@TheNationalUAE) March 18, 2019

