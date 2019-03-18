Herald Editor clashes with America
"The damage wrought by sanctions since the turn of the millennium far outstrips what Cyclone Idai did over days. Remove your ruinous sanctions to enable Government to prepare for and respond to such disasters. That said, am sure Government and the victims welcome all well-meant assistance." Zvayi said.
Zvayi's statements came after the US Embassy had issued a statement affirming that they are on the ground working to assisting the victims.
Said the Embassy, "We send sincere condolences to all the people affected by Cyclone Idai. Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones, property, and livelihoods. We are following up with our partners who are on the ground."
Donald Trump recently extended the sanctions against Zimbabwe.
In an exclusive interview with The National, a media house in the United Arab Emirates, in Abu Dhabi, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said US should have removed Zimbabwe sanctions 'yesterday'.
