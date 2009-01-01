Home | World | Africa | PHOTO: Chiwenga back in good health

Vice President Constantino Guvheya Nyikadzino Chiwenga on Monday appeared at State House at the swearing-in of Honourable Oliver Chidawu as the Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province.

The Former General has not been well for some time and had to be airlifted to India for treatment.

There has been speculation that Chiwenga is suffering from poisoning while others say its cancer.

A South African Pastor Alph Lukau said Chiwenga was a victim of witchcraft.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...