Mthuli Ncube avails $50 Million to deal with Cyclone Idai

The Minister of Finance has unveiled a $50 million bailout to combat the effects of Cyclone Idai that left a trail of destruction in Manicaland Province.

Announcing the fund Ministry of information said, "Treasury is disbursing $50M for Emergency and Infrastructure Restoration. CPU - $3M Roads Department- Trunk Roads and damaged bridges $25M Restoration of rural feeder roads & other structures $7.2M Education - $4M Health -$3M Water & Sanitation - $4.8 Electricity- $1M."

The Ministry also announced that the Zimbabwe National Army engineers have managed to create a detour at the previously impassable Mutare-Chipinge Road near Jopa. The development means that vehicles carrying aid can now pass through to reach the victims.

The hardest hit area has been named as Ngangu Township in Chimanimani. It is reported that most losses of life happened here. Over a hundred houses were damaged by mud-falls and rockfalls. This is followed by Rusitu Valley Community whose topography made it difficult for residents and property.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared a State of Disaster in affected areas.

