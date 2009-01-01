Zimbabweans buried two-two per grave in Manicaland

One of the doctors on the ground in Chimanimani gave an update about the situation as it was on Tuesday:
Most patients here are stable but they need transferring to a bigger hospital. We also have two pregnant women who need urgent transferring as well for C section due to complications. There is no equipment for that procedure here.
Yesterday (Monday) there were burials. A local guy donated timber and people volunteered and made coffins. People were buried in twos per grave. About 53 in number. Some of those admitted couldn't their children's burials.
The worst part is that there are still a lot of areas where there has not been any recovery effort and a lot of people are missing. Probably buried in their homes from mudslides.
A recovery effort will take place today. The army has promised to ehlp transport patients and also lead the recovery efforts.
It will take lots of time for this community to recover. A lot of people lost everything.
