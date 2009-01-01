Home | World | Africa | Food for PFee
Zimbabwe's disaster response is a disaster
Relief reaches Zimbabwe's cyclone survivors as death toll rises

Food for PFee



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
On the 14th of March, in Masvingo - Zaka Ward 19 - ZANU-PF supporters were distributing food aid shouting: "Social welfare food aid belongs to President Mnangagwa, let Nelson Chamisa have his own program."

The distributors threatened MDC Alliance supporters, and would only disburse the food to Mnangagwa supporters.

In January, the Government of Zimbabwe issued a domestic and international appeal for assistance to support the country through what is anticipated to be a severe drought year.

The Famine Early Warning System Network - FEWSnet - has predicted that the majority of the country will experience crisis level food insecurity through May 2019 and possibly beyond. This is largely due to the late / erratic rains, and the ongoing economic crisis.

The District Administrator for Zaka - DA Nyede - confirmed to Human Rights Watch that the incident in his ward occurred, and all food aid has been suspended pending investigation.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 102