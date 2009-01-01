Food for PFee
The distributors threatened MDC Alliance supporters, and would only disburse the food to Mnangagwa supporters.In January, the Government of Zimbabwe issued a domestic and international appeal for assistance to support the country through what is anticipated to be a severe drought year.
The Famine Early Warning System Network - FEWSnet - has predicted that the majority of the country will experience crisis level food insecurity through May 2019 and possibly beyond. This is largely due to the late / erratic rains, and the ongoing economic crisis.
The District Administrator for Zaka - DA Nyede - confirmed to Human Rights Watch that the incident in his ward occurred, and all food aid has been suspended pending investigation.
