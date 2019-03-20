MDC Top leader back in court over treason charges
- 2 hours 20 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Hwende is challenging the legality of his arrest on technical grounds.
Said Hwende, "Tomorrow 20 March 2019 I will be back in Court at the Harare Magistrates Court Rotton Row facing charges of Subverting a Constitutionally elected Government. My legal team will make an application regarding the circumstances surrounding my arrest at the RGM International Airport."
After being denied bail by the Magistrate Court, he was granted the application by the High Court. As part of the bail conditions, Hwende was barred from addressing public gatherings and using social media.
Hwende faces up to 20 years imprisonment without the option of a fine if found guilty.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles