Home | World | Africa | MDC Top leader back in court over treason charges
ED and Chamisa must not use the cyclone as a tool for political mileage
Revisiting the ZUPCO urban transportation model

MDC Top leader back in court over treason charges



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 20 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
MDC legislator for Kuwadzana East Charlton Hwende will be back in court on Wednesday to answer charges of seeking to subvert a constitutionally elected government.

Hwende is challenging the legality of his arrest on technical grounds.

Said Hwende, "Tomorrow 20 March 2019 I will be back in Court at the Harare Magistrates Court Rotton Row facing charges of Subverting a Constitutionally elected Government. My legal team will make an application regarding the circumstances surrounding my arrest at the RGM International Airport."

Hwende was seized by detectives at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport when he returned form a lengthy stay in Namibia.

After being denied bail by the Magistrate Court, he was granted the application by the High Court. As part of the bail conditions, Hwende was barred from addressing public gatherings and using social media.

Hwende faces up to 20 years imprisonment without the option of a fine if found guilty.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 98 of 98