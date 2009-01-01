Home | World | Africa | Chamisa welcomes Ramaphosa's intervention

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has welcomed the proposal by South African Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mphakama Mbete who said the SADC region is ready to provide a facilitator for the National Dialogue.

Mbete was speaking at the National Dialogue launch on Friday.

Said Chamsia, "We welcome the wise words by the South African Ambassador Mphakama Mbete. He said: the national dialogue must be inclusive and participatory take into account the views of all Zimbabweans.

We restate that dialogue can't be credible when it ignores the views of 2,6m voters

Mbete had told the gathering that, "If necessary for credibility, the leadership of Zimbabwe wishes to consider a facilitator from outside Zimbabwe, we as a region will be ready to propose names from the African Continent."

Chamisa added that Zimbabwe's crisis was political and not legally.

"Zimbabwe's crisis is political. We haven't had genuine and true political settlement since the days of Lancaster, Unity accord and GPA GNU. Deceptive, manipulative politics upon fake dialogue is the source of all our national discohesion. This breeds false, disputed & rigged processes," he said.

