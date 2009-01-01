Chamisa welcomes Ramaphosa's intervention
- 19 hours 3 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
Mbete was speaking at the National Dialogue launch on Friday.
Said Chamsia, "We welcome the wise words by the South African Ambassador Mphakama Mbete. He said: the national dialogue must be inclusive and participatory take into account the views of all Zimbabweans.
We restate that dialogue can't be credible when it ignores the views of 2,6m votersMbete had told the gathering that, "If necessary for credibility, the leadership of Zimbabwe wishes to consider a facilitator from outside Zimbabwe, we as a region will be ready to propose names from the African Continent."
Chamisa added that Zimbabwe's crisis was political and not legally.
"Zimbabwe's crisis is political. We haven't had genuine and true political settlement since the days of Lancaster, Unity accord and GPA GNU. Deceptive, manipulative politics upon fake dialogue is the source of all our national discohesion. This breeds false, disputed & rigged processes," he said.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles