3m python torments family

The prophet Shepherd Nzira, of Zvakazarurwa Zvavapostori Church, had been invited by the family to cleanse their homestead after a series of unexplainable misfortunes.
Scores of people jostled to catch a glimpse of the big reptile which coiled itself and seemed unmoved by the proceedings.
The family, which requested anonymity, told The Weekender that the snake had invited a series of misfortunes like incessant deaths and failed marriages, among others, in the family.
"The family approached me with the problems they were facing. They encountered a lot unexplained sequential deaths, failed marriages and a host of other misfortunes that were making their life unbearable," said prophet Nzira.
"They visited our shrine for help and I accompanied them to their house after the spirit had revealed to me that there was a reptile which was causing all the misfortunes they had disclosed to me.
"I performed my rituals and captured the snake, which was in the cottage. I explained to them that the snake was determined to cause even more problems and I am working on the issue to make sure that they do not experience challenges of that nature again," he added.
Nzira, who is popular in Sakubva, Hobhouse, Dangamvura and Chikanga, said the snake capture was a simple undertaking.
He said he was capable of exorcising demons and curing people suffering from various ailments.
