Home | World | Africa | Cops rob farmer at gunpoint

THREE police officers who used a service pistol to rob a Chipinge farmer of his household property following a failed macadamia nuts deal have been hauled before the courts on robbery charges.

The trio - Alex Shati (32), Innocent Masimba (27) and Cedrick Godknows Singo (26) - were charged for contravening Section 126(1) (a) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

They were denied bail and advised to make an application at the High Court since they were facing a Third Schedule offence.

The suspects are all stationed at Chipinge Rural Police.

Shati resides at Number 1456 Gaza , Masimba stays at Number 401 Medium Density while Singo resides at Number 242 Medium Density in Chipinge.

The court heard that on April 6 this year at around 7am the suspects met the complainant, Richard Ngadziore (27), who resides at Buzi Tea Estate in Chipinge.

They met the complainant at GP Filling Station in Chipinge and gave him $360 and R800 for him to buy and supply them with 600kg of Macadamia nuts within three days after receiving the cash.

On April 18 the complainant advised Shati through a text message that the nuts he had bought were stolen from the bush. Shati demanded back his money with an interest.

The court heard that on May 4, the three suspects, acting in common purpose, teamed up and went to the complainant's house.

Upon arrival they knocked at his door and woke him up in the presence of his wife, Memory Mhianga.

Shati then produced a pistol and pointed it at the complainant demanding his money back.

Masimba started assaulting the complainant with open hands. Shati then produced some papers and forced the complainant to append some signatures.

The complainant's mother, Maria Maguuya was forced to witness the signing of the papers. Singo took some chains and then handcuffed the complainant.

The suspects then took the complainant's property which included radio speakers, memory cards, auxiliary cables and a solar panel which they removed from the roof.

Shati ordered the complainant to carry one of the speakers to their motor vehicle which was parked at Simango's Plot Number 11.

The suspects then drove the complainant to Junction Gate Township and later released him without his property.

As a result of the assault the complainant sustained some injuries on his ear.

On May 9 the three suspects were arrested by detectives from Chipinge.

Shati voluntarily led the detectives to the recovery of the stolen property from his residence at House Number 1456 Gaza Township.

Value of the stolen property is $350.

The cops are denying the charges.

They are ever denying robbing the complainant as alleged. Shati insists that he lent some money to the complainant who was in a dire financial crisis.

The complainant was supposed to repay the money in three days but he failed to do so and became evasive.

To set off the debt the complainant offered his property.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...