'Hands off flea markets' ZANU PF Youth leader warns
- 7 hours 31 minutes ago
- 5
- 0
Unsurprisingly, with a leadership bereft of ideas and with a propensity to corruption and other vile vices, the city of Harare that has dismally failed to deliver service intends to remove competent people from positions of authority as well as carry a diabolical witch-hunt to remove small to medium enterprises that are anti-their organization whether Zanu PF supporters or anyone who holds divergent views. That is pure rank madness which exposes further that the opposition is led by individuals seeking self advancement and personal aggrandizement.
Under the New Dispensation we have no place or space for ranking behaviour or partisan politics. While we are tolerant to diverse political views and beliefs we differ fundamentally with the opposition inclination to work with our detractors and also attempts to sabotage the economy as well as attempts to impoverish masses running flea markets and other businesses in urban areas. As the vanguard of the ruling party Zanu PF let it be known by the clueless and reckless leadership of MDC that we are prepared to defend our interests and those of the generality of the people with blood. An audit of SMSs in Harare or any other city should never be a passage for political expediency but rather a transparent exercise to benefit the broad masses never mind political affiliation.
Since getting into offices the so-called Harare City fathers have engaged in primitive looting, allocating for themselves residential and business stands, buying expensive vehicles at the expense of service delivery.
Today, because of the MDC unprecedented and out of this world failures, the once sunshine city has been reduced to a heap of rubbish, with no water and deplorable service delivery. The city eptomises failure and also exposes the incompetence of the opposition to run anything, let alone the whole country.
We are aware of the nefarious plans by the Chamisa led MDC to spark anarchy in the country through sowing seeds of disillusionment and that evil plan has its epicenter in Harare.
The MDC should not put its corrupt hands on flea markets otherwise we will storm Harare City Council offices and expose their shenanigans. We have overwhelming evidence of the MDC corrupt tendencies in allocation of market stalls and soon the law will take its course. We call upon the Ministry responsible for local authorities to investigate these satanic activities which are being executed in order to plant thugs and mafia groups at the expense of other law abiding citizens.
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles