ZANU PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Pupurai Togarepi has fired salvo at the United States of America government for allegedly funding opposition party members and civic society activists to unleash a wave of illegal protests too cause civil unrest in June.

Said Togarepi, "Americans sponsor merchants of violence then ask their citizens to avoid Zimbabwe. Some gullible Zimbabweans don't see. Hypocrisy."

Togarepi's statements come at a time when the state controlled Herald newspaper reported that some civic society activists working in together with MDC are undergoing training in civil disobedience so that they can come back and unleash a fresh wave of violent protests worse than the January 14 one.

Citing unnamed sources Herald also reported that a USA diplomat smuggled 5 guns into the country and those guns might have been used in the August 2018 and January 2019 disturbances.

Sources in the Central Committee of ZANU PF revealed to this publication that the statements uttered by ZANU PF members and the stories planted at the Herald are a project done to create a conducive move to crush on any demonstrations that might be held by MDC or any institution in the country.

Turning to the economy Togarepi said, "Few people are benefiting whilst the majority are suffering and President ED Mnangagwa is absorbing all the blame. Where are those who are supposed to enforce laws?

"Money changers in town are openly advertising on social media, propelling exchange rates without remorse or fear or because they are paying protection fees to some elements. It's now time this come to an end."

