Home | World | Africa | State of the Zimbabwe economy - Mthuli Ncube report

1. Honourable Members will be aware that since the advent of the New Dispensation, Government's approach is to prioritise the economy with focus on implementing deeper reforms that promote stabilisation and growth.

2. On this basis, the adoption of the Transitional Stabilisation Programme marked the first major step towards this goal.

3. Before giving details on economic developments of our country, allow me to contextualise the current environment in the global context.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...