Home | World | Africa | State of the Zimbabwe economy - Mthuli Ncube report
Cocospy Review: Best mobile Spy App for parents and employers
Same crime two laws, what a shame!

State of the Zimbabwe economy - Mthuli Ncube report



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 8 hours 13 minutes ago
  • 5
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
1.    Honourable Members will be aware that since the advent of the New Dispensation, Government's approach is to prioritise the economy with focus on implementing deeper reforms that promote stabilisation and growth.

2.    On this basis, the adoption of the Transitional Stabilisation Programme marked the first major step towards this goal.

3.    Before giving details on economic developments of our country, allow me to contextualise the current environment in the global context.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 72 of 72