Dear Tajamuka/Sesjikile

"After the 2018 disputed elections, we stated categorically clear that the electoral process and its outcome fell abysmally short of a truly free and fair election. As a result, the outcome of the election would be disputed and thus undermine the efficacy of Mnangagwa's claim to legitimacy. Since the disputed elections we made several appeals to Mnangagwa's ill-fated government to find an amicable way to resolve the election dispute, ensure and guarantee that the credibility of future elections would not be disputed. Although another election would be the most ideal, it seemed impractical given the economic conditions in the country and the toxicity that elections in Zimbabwe come with," you said.

"It was therefore our considered view and our clarion call after the January 2019 national protests that Mnangagwa needed to immediately convene a genuine, participatory and all-inclusive national dialogue facilitated by a neutral international mediator and underwritten by SADC and the AU."

There are a number of key points to note:

1) Agree with you 100% that the July 2018 elections were NOT free, fair and credible elections. There is no disputing the blatant flaws and illegalities were deliberate and calculated to deny the people of Zimbabwe their democratic right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country. There was no excuse for denying 3 million Zimbabwean in the diaspora the vote, for failing to produce a verified voters' roll, etc., etc. None.

2) There is no denying Mnangagwa and Zanu PF blatantly rigged last July's elections and, what is more, this is not the first time the regime has rigged elections. Zanu PF has rigged elections starting with the first all races elections in 1980; it is a historic fact that Zanu PF did not withdraw all its freedom fighters to assembly points as agree. The operatives were then deployed to remind the electorate that the civil war would restart if Zanu PF lost the elections. Zanu PF has continued for the last 39 years to cheat, intimidate and use wanton violence to make sure the party retained its iron grip on power.



3) Each time Zanu PF has rigged the elections we, the people have allowed the regime to stay in power to appease the party leaders. This was a foolish thing to do because Zanu PF has taken full advantage of our folly to erode the people's freedoms and rights even more to consolidate its undemocratic stay in power. When we say we demand free, fair and credible elections we must mean it and stand solid as a rock and refuse to be moved until our demand is met. The consequences of blatantly rigging elections must surely be that the guilty party is illegitimate and must never be allowed to rule, period.

4) The tragic mess is Zimbabwe today is proof that 39 years of appeasing Zanu PF did not work and it is madness to continue to do so for even one more day! Enough is enough!

5) We have no legitimate government as a consequence of the country failing to hold free, fair and credible elections on 30 July 2018. The solution is to appoint an interim administration to implement the democratic reforms to guarantee free, fair and credible elections. There is no point holding new elections without first dismantling the de facto one party dictatorship and its dictatorial powers.

6) Yes the country is facing some serious economic hardship brought on by the worsening economic meltdown. However, it is naïve to believe that allowing Zanu PF to remain in power even in a GNU with MDC A will help end the economic hardship. As long as Zimbabwe remains a pariah state ruled by corrupt and vote rigging thugs, adding corrupt and incompetent MDC leaders to the mix will not change the character of the regime; there will be no meaningful economic recovery!

7) Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF friends know that they have messed up big time and they will never win free, fair and credible elections. If the party is entrusted with implementing the democratic reform then no meaningful reforms will be implemented. Zanu PF will reform itself out of office. If Zanu PF is in power come 2023 then we can be 100% certain the party will rig those elections to extend its stay in power.

Tajamuka, Sesjikile means "We are enlightened!" Well, I hope you are enlightened! As we all know, some people have been foaming round the mouth shouting "Zimbabwe is open for business!" when, by rigging the elections, they are the ones who slammed the door shut and locked it!

Best regards

Nomusa Garikai.