Army falls mercilessly to Gamecocks
The first 20 minutes seemed to have been going well for Wary Waru, Chapungu 's maiden nickname causing Chicken Inn to be constantly in defense.
After having beaten CAPS United on Thursday almost everyone thought that this match was going to be an easy three points for Chapungu.
However, the football gods seemed not to be in favor of Chapungu today, as they conceded a clumsy penalty in the 28th minute and Clive Augusto made no mistake and punished Waru Waru for their mistakes.
Chapungu tried to square the matters but the Gamecocks as Chicken Inn are alternatively known wouldn't have any of that, resulting with them going to the break a goal ahead.Dhlakama 's halftime impartation seemed to have fallen on deaf ears as Waru Waru gave Augusto his brace in the 51th minute.
The second goal was a did not go well with Waru Waru who began being physical but that only worsened matters for them.
In the 80th minute Obriel Chirinda made it three for the Gamecocks and there was nothing Dhlakama's boys could do but face reality and swallow the bitter pill.
Due to today's result, Waru Waru are now sitting on fourth position with 16 points and CAPS United are now at the summit with 19 points after a three, two win over Mushowani.
Chapungu's gaffer was not pleased with the results whereas Chicken Inn 's technical team was on cloud nine.
