The Zimbabwe immigration department has warned visitors to be aware of bogus websites that promise to process their visas to visit the country, ZimTechReview reported.

The Department said it has come to its attention that some of our clients who require online visas prior to visiting Zimbabwe tendered their applications through a foreign-based parallel website which uses the domain www.zimbabwevisa.com.

The Department said it is inundated with complaints from clients alleging to have tendered their online visa applications and were not served with the standard confirmation of receipt tracking number or determination to their applications. In all the cases reported, it was apparent that the applications were not submitted on the official website.

The Department of Immigration said it has no relationship whatsoever with the said domain, neither has it contracted its owners to process any visas on its behalf.

All people wishing to obtain online visas to visit Zimbabwe are urged to utilize the Department's official website which is www.evisa.gov.zw for any visa related services.

Those who may have submitted their applications through www.zimbabwevisas.com on the presumption that it is an official website are urged to promptly report to the nearest Zimbabwe Department of Immigration offices or alternatively contact any of the Zimbabwe Embassies or Consulates or call +263 712 321 210 (c) +263 242 764075.

