The Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T wants to stop the Nelson Chamisa-led faction from receiving money from government in terms of the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

Khupe's faction is also gunning for Morgan Tsvangirai House and other MDC's assets.

MDC-T's legal team is busy on the matter.

Tapera Sengweni, the attorney for an MDC activist who launched a court process that nullified Nelson Chamisa's status as the Movement for Democratic Change president, has challenged the 41-year-old politician to continue with his planned congress, against a court ruling which declared otherwise.

He was speaking to NewZimbabwe.com as the opposition MDC maintains it was going ahead with the elective congress even though the High Court ordered the party to revert to its 2014 structures and call for an extra-ordinary congress to choose a new leadership.

Sengweni told NewZimbabwe.com that, "The court has the final say. Whether you are the president, first lady, whether you were chosen, appointed yourself or chosen by a standing committee or standing council, when the judgment comes, the law of the land expects you to respect it."

MDC has been thrust into a predicament by the court judgment amid doubt on whether it was certainly moving ahead with its Gweru congress.

Sangweni, who is also an MDC activist, insisted that Chamisa was an advocate who should understand better about the dangers of flouting court judgments. He said if Chamisa was an indispensable party leader as suggested by those against the court decision, he must simply comply with the court's decision and prove himself in a proper election.

