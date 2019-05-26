Confusion as price of fuel rises for the 5 next days
The letter says the prices are applicable for the period 21 May to 26 May 2019.
The letter is in sharp contrast to the one that was issued by ZERA CEO in the morning saying the prices of fuel remain the same.
Posting on Twitter journalist Maynard Manyowa said, "Some stations have already adjusted to that price and say they received this around 11:00."
ZERA is yet to issue a statement confirming whether the price increase letter emanate from their offices.
