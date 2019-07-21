Home | World | Africa | Government throws dinner for Netball team
'I silenced Zanu-PF,' says Tabitha Khumalo
Herentals diss Bosso

Government throws dinner for Netball team



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 43 minutes ago
  • 5
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation in partnership with netball stakeholders will be hosting a  Fundraising Dinner for the senior netball team on Tuesday at 1800Hrs.

The dinner which will be held at the HICC is set to raise funds for camping, logistical and travel support for the team to the 2019 World Cup..

The 2019 Netball World Cup will be the 15th staging of the premier competition in international netball, contested every four years. The tournament will be held from 12–21 July 2019 at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England.

Zimbabwe qualified for the time to play at the World Cup.

Recently the team was in Pretoria, South for friendly matches in preparation of the event.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 44 of 44