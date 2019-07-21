Home | World | Africa | Government throws dinner for Netball team

The Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation in partnership with netball stakeholders will be hosting a Fundraising Dinner for the senior netball team on Tuesday at 1800Hrs.

The dinner which will be held at the HICC is set to raise funds for camping, logistical and travel support for the team to the 2019 World Cup..

The 2019 Netball World Cup will be the 15th staging of the premier competition in international netball, contested every four years. The tournament will be held from 12–21 July 2019 at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England.

Zimbabwe qualified for the time to play at the World Cup.

Recently the team was in Pretoria, South for friendly matches in preparation of the event.

